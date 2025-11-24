Livelihood Alternatives organises workshop on common service centre

BHUBANESWAR: Livelihood Alternatives (LA), in collaboration with CSC, organised a two-day workshop here on commencement of common service centre activities by farmer producer companies (FPCs).

The programme brought together representatives of 41 FPCs from 14 districts and 41 blocks of the state. The objective of the workshop was to strengthen FPCs, to enable them to provide various government related services. This will ensure last-mile delivery of government services to the rural and predominantly agrarian households, said Livelihood Alternatives.

The workshop introduced the common service centre framework under the National e-Governance Plan, which enables rural access to essential digital services. The common services centres (CSCs) act as last mile digital hubs, where village level entrepreneurs provide services including G2C service delivery, Aadhaar and PAN facilitation, financial services, insurance, e-commerce and agriculture related advisories, it added. RBI regional director Sarada Prasan Mohanty, former MD of NAFED Sanjeev Kumar Chadha and others were present.