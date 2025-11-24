Odisha govt to launch ‘Kalinga Herbs’ to tap medicinal plant wealth, boost tribal livelihoods

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government is all set to enter the natural and wellness market with the launch of its own herbal and medicinal plant products under the brand name ‘Kalinga Herbs.’ The brand will be introduced by the State Medicinal Plants Board (SMPB) in line with Chhattisgarh Herbals of Chhattisgarh government.

Forest department officials said around Rs 120 crore will be invested in the project for five years, with the initial support being pledged by the Odisha Forestry Sector Development Society (OFSDS). The first-year funding will be met from the OFSDS after which it will be expanded through convergence with AYUSH, Panchayati Raj, SC&ST Development and other departments.

Officials said, the plan is to provide more exposure to the state’s rich medicinal herb landscape. The picturesque Gandhamardan hill range is widely considered the Ayurvedic paradise of Odisha and has also been accorded biodiversity heritage site status. However, despite having immense potential in the sector, the state has not been able to promote its wealth and doesn’t even have a reliable commercial brand. “Kalinga Herbs could emerge as a niche brand and help making the sector more organised benefiting thousands of farmer producer organisations and clusters,” said OFSDS project director K Murugesan.

Officials said harida, bahada, amla, bel, honey, ashwagandha, sarpagandha, tulsi, pippali and other herbal and medicinal plant products from Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj have been planned to be promoted in the first year. Subsequently, more districts including Gajapati, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Boudh, Bargarh, Nuapada, Khurda and Sonepur will be included widening the product range. The government has planned to engage over 10,000 non-timber forest products (NTPS) collectors and around 125 farmers producer organisations in the project.