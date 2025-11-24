Odisha man dies after country-made gun goes off while he was loading gunpowder at home

BERHAMPUR: A 35-year-old man died after accidentally shooting himself with his country-made gun in Gajapati district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Birasen Gamang of Sirtiguda village under Seranga police limits in Mohana block. The incident took place on Saturday night.

Police said at around 10 pm, Gamang was loading gunpowder in his country-made gun when it accidentally went off. He suffered bullet injury in his chest. On hearing the gunshot sound, Gamang’s family members rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood.

On Sunday morning, family members informed Serang police about the incident. Soon, Paralakhemundi sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Madhab Chandra Nayak reached the spot with a scientific team for investigation.

Police said gunpowder residue were found on various parts of the deceased’s body. It is suspected that the incident took place due to carelessness while loading gunpowder in the firearm.

Police seized the unlicensed gun and sent the body to Paralakhemundi hospital for autopsy. Serang police has registered a case of unnatural death in this connection and further investigation is underway.