Odisha woman arrested for wiring garden with live power line that killed neighbour plucking flowers

BALASORE: Police on Sunday arrested a 56-year-old woman on charges of murdering her neighbour who was electrocuted to death while plucking flowers from her garden in Nilagiri town here two days back.

The accused woman is Kuna Rout of Sanatara in ward no-5 under Nilagiri municipality. Police said Kuna was responsible for the electrocution death of her neighbour Tapas Das (22).

IIC of Nilagiri police station Gobardhan Nayak said for the last few days, locals were plucking flowers from the accused’s garden without her knowledge. To prevent the theft of flowers, she charged the flowering trees and plants with a live wire by connecting it to an electricity pole near her garden on Thursday night.

The next morning, Tapas went to Kuna’s garden to pluck flowers and came in contact with the live wire. He was electrocuted and died instantly. The IIC said some passersby spotted Tapas lying near the garden and raised an alarm following which local residents rushed to the spot and found the youth dead.

Later, police along with a scientific team from Balasore reached Sanatara for investigation. The deceased youth’s parents lodged a complaint against Kuna and her son, blaming them for Tapas’ death. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and picked up the accused and her son for questioning.

The IIC said during interrogation, the accused woman admitted that she had charged her garden with the live wire which led to the youth’s death. She was arrested and produced in court.