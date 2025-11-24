Orissa HC flags 221 unsafe buildings in Cuttack, orders time-bound demolition plan

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed deep concern over the alarming number of unsafe buildings across Cuttack city and directed the district administration to file a detailed time-bound action plan for their demolition.

The division bench of Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh issued the direction while hearing a matter related to the deteriorating condition of several public and private structures.

The urgency of the issue had intensified following a recent fatal balcony collapse at Manisahu Chhak in Buxi Bazar area. The Advocates’ Committee informed the court that numerous buildings in neighbourhoods such as Choudhury Bazar, Nima Sahi, Bakhrabad, Nimchouri, Mangalabag and Sutahat remain dangerously unstable. With the Balijatra festival now concluded, the bench observed that the district administration must shift its full focus to demolition and rehabilitation efforts.

During the hearing, an affidavit filed by additional district magistrate (ADM) Shibo Toppo was taken up for review. It revealed that 221 unsafe buildings have been identified across the city. Of these, 219 belong to eight public authorities, while only two are privately-owned. The affidavit also detailed the initiation of proceedings to vacate these structures and the proposed course of action for their eventual demolition.