Two bikers critically hurt as Saraskana MLA’s car hits them in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: Two bikers suffered grievous injuries after being reportedly hit by the car of Saraskana MLA Bhadav Hansdah near Basipitha under Khunta police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

Traffic was disrupted on Baripada-Udala road for several hours as irate locals staged blockade at Teramile chowk demanding compensation for the two accident victims - Michu Singh (60) and his relative Sanyashi Singh (55) of Tangna village.

The mishap took place in the afternoon. Sources said the MLA was heading towards Udala in his car. At around 4 pm, his vehicle reportedly hit the motorcycle of Michu and Sanyashi before ramming into a roadside tree. While the victim duo was thrown off their bike and suffered grievous injuries, Hansdah and his driver allegedly fled the spot after abandoning their vehicle.