Two bikers critically hurt as Saraskana MLA’s car hits them in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: Two bikers suffered grievous injuries after being reportedly hit by the car of Saraskana MLA Bhadav Hansdah near Basipitha under Khunta police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.
Traffic was disrupted on Baripada-Udala road for several hours as irate locals staged blockade at Teramile chowk demanding compensation for the two accident victims - Michu Singh (60) and his relative Sanyashi Singh (55) of Tangna village.
The mishap took place in the afternoon. Sources said the MLA was heading towards Udala in his car. At around 4 pm, his vehicle reportedly hit the motorcycle of Michu and Sanyashi before ramming into a roadside tree. While the victim duo was thrown off their bike and suffered grievous injuries, Hansdah and his driver allegedly fled the spot after abandoning their vehicle.
Following the mishap, Michu and Sanyashi were rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Baripada in a critical condition. Subsequently, locals staged road blockade at the mishap site demanding compensation for the two victims. They also accused the MLA of fleeing the spot instead of helping the accident victims.
On being informed, police reached the protest site and held discussion with the irate locals. However, the agitators refused to relent and demanded that the MLA should bear the medical expenses of the victims and pay compensation to their family members.
Khunta IIC Panchanan Mohanty said police have seized the vehicle involved in the mishap and launched an investigation into the incident. The injured duo is undergoing treatment in the MCH. Efforts are underway to convince the irate locals to call off their protest. On the other hand, Hansdah claimed he facilitated the shifting of the accident victims to the MCH. Besides, his supporters met the doctors and urged them to provide necessary treatment to the duo.