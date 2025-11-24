Won’t mill kharif rice, warn Odisha millers as 12 lakh tonne backlog stalls new procurement

BHUBANESWAR: Custom milling of rice under the decentralised paddy procurement for the current kharif marketing season (KMS) 2025-26 is likely to be hit with rice millers serving an ultimatum to the government over not executing any agreement with the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) until the stock of last season is evacuated from their godowns and their other demands are met.

The millers have sought urgent intervention of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for lifting of the custom-milled rice (CMR) to the tune of 12 lakh tonne lying with them. Repeated requests to Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department for removal of existing CMR stock to make space for paddy to be procured for KMS 2025-26 from December 25 has failed to yield any positive response, they complained.

In a memorandum to the chief minister, millers under the banner of All Odisha Rice Millers Association (AORMA) said, “We have been forced to shut down our mills for months due to non-lifting of CMR by Food Corporation of India (FCI) and OSCSC. Our losses are increasing exponentially due to non-cooperation and non-adherence to guidelines of the government.”

Association president Mahesh Kumar Bansal said, “We have clearly stated in the memorandum to the chief minister that our participation in paddy procurement and custom milling during the current KMS depends on the fulfilment of our genuine demands.”