Anganwadi workers stage dharna, seek Rs 18K monthly pay, retirement assistance

BHUBANESWAR: More than 10,000 anganwadi workers on Monday staged a massive protest on the Lower PMG road close to the state Assembly seeking fulfilment of their 11-point charter of demands including hike in their remuneration to a minimum of Rs 18,000 a month.
The protesters, under the banner of the All Odisha Anganwadi Ladies Workers’ Association, also sought immediate implementation of the revised pay including Rs 9,000 for helpers, recognition as teachers under the National Education Policy (NEP) along with service benefits on par with the regular staff of the state government.
The previous BJD government had in February last year announced hike in monthly remuneration of the anganwadi workers to Rs 10,000 from the existing Rs 7,500. The remuneration of mini anganwadi workers had also been increased to Rs 7,500 from existing Rs 5,375.
The protesters, however, alleged that the promise made by the present BJP government regarding salary hike of anganwadi workers and helpers has not yet been implemented.
They further demanded other benefits like direct promotion, gratuity and seniority-based increments along with medical facilities for dependent family members. “In case of death of an anganwadi worker or helper while in service, immediate assistance should be provided and one family member given a job in the same place, based on qualification,” demanded the association members.
They also sought Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh retirement assistance for anganwadi workers and helpers respectively, besides monthly pension of Rs 5,000 for workers and Rs 3,000 for helpers and replacement of the word ‘disengage’ with ‘retirement’ on completion of their tenure.
The agitators further threatened to intensity their protest if their demands are not met by the state government.