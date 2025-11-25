Anganwadi workers stage dharna, seek Rs 18K monthly pay, retirement assistance

BHUBANESWAR: More than 10,000 anganwadi workers on Monday staged a massive protest on the Lower PMG road close to the state Assembly seeking fulfilment of their 11-point charter of demands including hike in their remuneration to a minimum of Rs 18,000 a month.

The protesters, under the banner of the All Odisha Anganwadi Ladies Workers’ Association, also sought immediate implementation of the revised pay including Rs 9,000 for helpers, recognition as teachers under the National Education Policy (NEP) along with service benefits on par with the regular staff of the state government.

The previous BJD government had in February last year announced hike in monthly remuneration of the anganwadi workers to Rs 10,000 from the existing Rs 7,500. The remuneration of mini anganwadi workers had also been increased to Rs 7,500 from existing Rs 5,375.