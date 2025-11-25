Cabinet approves Rs 10,000 crore supplementary budget, clears major recruitment rule amendments

BHUBANESWAR: A meeting of the Council of Ministers followed by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday approved four proposals including supplementary budget of around Rs 10,000 crore for the current financial year 2025-26.
The winter session of the Assembly is scheduled to begin on November 27 and the chief minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the supplementary budget for the year on November 28.
The cabinet approved three proposals of the General Administration and Public Grievance department for amendment of combined graduate level and higher secondary recruitment examination for special posts. Earlier, 29 different posts had been included in Schedule-I of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B and Group-C Specialist Posts and Services Rules, 2022.
As per the new provisions prescribed under Rule-3 of the rules, 14 new posts will be included and four existing posts will be excluded in schedule-I for conducting recruitment in combined recruitment examination by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission.
Similarly, after amendment of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B and Group-C of different state cadre posts or services rules, 2022, four new posts will be included in Schedule-1 as per provision prescribed under Rule-3 of the said rules taking the total posts to 24. Earlier, 20 different posts were included in the Schedule-I for combined recruitment examination.
The cabinet also approved amendment of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts or Services Rules, 2022. Earlier, 11 different posts were included in the Schedule-I.