Dharitri Youth Conclave lays emphasis on grassroots efforts to tackle climate change

BHUBANESWAR : The Dharitri Youth Conclave-2025 brought together over a thousand students, climate activists and environmental leaders here on Monday to deliberate on a sustainable future.

Editor of Down to Earth Sunita Narain urged rethinking on development and action to address the climate crisis. Noted conservationist Purnima Devi Barman highlighted how grassroots efforts can drive lasting change.

British Deputy High Commissioner Dr Andrew Fleming emphasised the power of youth stating that the future of climate resilience lies in the hands of the younger generation.

Editor of Dharitri Tathagata Satpathy said meaningful environmental change starts with personal responsibility.

Dharitri CEO Adyasha Satpathy spoke on the importance of grassroots initiatives. The event featured a panel discussion moderated by environmentalist Arun Krishnamurthy.

Deepa Rani Nayak, Bapi Gochhayat and Bikash Saathi were named as the winners of the Dharitri Climate Grant 2025.