IIT-BBS & ILS hand new TB vaccine tech to TechInvention

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar and Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) along with National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) on Monday signed a quadripartite licence agreement (QLA) with TechInvention Lifecare Limited for the technology transfer and commercialisation of a novel TB vaccine against Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis (TB) remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, claiming 1.23 million lives in 2024 alone. The next-generation HSP subunit vaccine has been developed through a collaborative research led by Prof Ashis Biswas of IIT-BBS and Dr Sunil Kumar Raghav of ILS-BBS.

This vaccine candidate has been designed to trigger strong humoral and cell-mediated immune responses while enhancing the protective efficacy of the existing BCG vaccine.

In view of its significant public health potential, NRDC evaluated this technology and facilitated the licencing process to ensure its commercialisation.