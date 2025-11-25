Martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur to be observed today

BHUBANESWAR : The Gurudwara Singh Sabha here will observe Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas to honour his supreme sacrifice for the protection of religious freedom on Tuesday. The organisation has been conducting ‘Guru Granth Sahib ji Akhand Path’ since Sunday afternoon.

On Tuesday, all the members of Singh Sabha will take part in an internal programme from 10 am to 11.30 am, followed by a bhajan/kirtan session performed by members of Delhi’s Gurudwara Sisganj Sahib and a langar seva from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Guru Tegh Bahadur ji is known as ‘Hind ki Chadar’ and is revered as a hero and a martyr in Sikhism. His martyrdom is commemorated every year on November 24. He is remembered as a symbol of social justice and religious freedom.

He stood up for the rights of Hindus who were being persecuted by the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Guru Tegh Bahadur was born in Amritsar in 1621 and executed in 1675 in Delhi.