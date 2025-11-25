Mentally-unstable woman with dead baby rescued

BERHAMPUR: A mentally-challenged homeless woman was found in a critical condition alongside her dead baby inside the passenger shed of Mundamarai bus stand under Dharakote block in Ganjam district on Monday. The woman was identified as 30-year-old Jhumuri Nayak.

Sources said in the morning, locals spotted Nayak lying inside the shed in a pitiable condition. An infant, around five months old, was also found lying near her.

On being informed, Dharakote fire officer Krishna Chandra Sahu along with a team reached the spot and rescued both the woman and the baby. The duo was taken to the local community health centre (CHC) where the doctor declared the infant dead. As Nayak’s condition was serious, she was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur.

Medical officer of Dharakote CHC Dr Bimalendu Panda said the baby was born prematurely and had died. The woman was suffering from excessive bleeding and has high blood pressure and anaemia.

Locals said Nayak was roaming in Mundamarai area since the last one year. It is suspected that she was sexually assaulted, leading to her pregnancy and child birth. Police should identify the culprit who impregnated the destitute woman and take strict action against him, they said.

Sources said on receiving information, police have suo motu launched an investigation into the incident.