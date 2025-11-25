Nearly four lakh students register for Plus II exam

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly four lakh Plus II students have registered themselves to appear for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2026, informed the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Monday.

CHSE controller of exams Prasanta Kumar Parida said a total of 3,98,582 students including 24,672 ex-regulars have completed the form fill-up to appear for the Plus II exams. These include 2,54,326 students in arts stream, 24,368 in commerce, 1,14,001 in science and 5,887 in vocational education stream who have completed their form fill-up.

A CHSE official said the council has planned to release the AHSE-2026 schedule on December 3. The exam is expected to begin after mid-February next year. As per the new guidelines notified by the CHSE recently, Class XII students in higher secondary schools are also required to clear their internal assessment and project examination papers compulsorily in order to qualify for the AHSE.