OPTCL-UBI pact for staff insurance coverage

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Union Bank of India (UBI) to implement a comprehensive insurance coverage package for all its employees.

The pact, signed at the Lok Seva Bhawan in presence of deputy chief minister-cum-Energy minister KV Singh Deo, would provide unparalleled financial security to regular employees of OTPCL, irrespective of their cadre or designation.

Under the scheme, each employee will receive personal accident insurance of Rs 1.20 crore, along with an additional term life insurance cover of Rs 20 lakh. It also includes an annual hospital cash benefit of Rs 30,000.

Employees will be issued a RuPay select debit card on their zero balance savings bank (SB) accounts, which comes with additional accidental insurance coverage of Rs 15 lakh. It also comes with annual lifestyle benefits worth Rs 75,000 at no extra cost, including free airport lounge facility, quarterly free health check-ups and free transactions.