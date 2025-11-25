Orissa HC dismisses govt’s appeal, orders retrospective regularisation of service for CMC employee

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed a writ appeal challenging a single judge’s 2024 order that directed retrospective regularisation and consequential service benefits for 60-year-old Radha Krisna Dash, a long-serving employee of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

The writ appeal, filed on March 21 this year, questioned the propriety of the judgment dated October 29, 2024, passed in a 2018 petition.

While dismissing the writ appeal, the bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman ordered authorities to comply with the 2024 judgment within a month. Any delay will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000 per day, recoverable from the salary of the responsible official, the order warned.

In the October 29, 2024 order, the single judge had directed appropriate authorities to effectuate the retrospective regularisation of Dash’s service from 1999 and disburse all consequential benefits to which the petitioner is entitled within a period of three months from the date of the order.