Pradhan lays foundation for Odisha’s first glass-view tiger enclosure at Sambalpur Zoo

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stone for Odisha’s first-ever glass-view tiger enclosure along with underwater viewing galleries for mugger crocodiles and gharials in Sambalpur Zoo on Monday.

Taken up under the first phase of a Rs 5 crore upgradation plan, the projects mark the formal beginning of the zoo’s transformation into a mid-sized facility equipped with modern, visitor-friendly and conservation-oriented infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said the natural charm of Sambalpur Zoo makes it ideal for development into one of Odisha’s major tourist attractions. The zoo will soon be counted aAmong the key tourism and attraction centers in Odisha, enhancing wildlife infrastructure would also boost environmental education for students and visitors, thereby bolstering the local economy, he stated. The forthcoming 1,400 square meter glass-view enclosure is intended to accommodate two pairs of tigers. Designed to replicate natural habitats, the enclosure will include a 155 square meter cave-style night house, a 100 square meter kraal for the medical isolation of tigers, natural rock formations, a cascading waterfall with a 50 square meter pool, wooden logs, a hillock, and a den. The night house will feature four feeding stations, a squeeze cage, and a keepers’ gallery.