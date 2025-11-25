Strengthening grassroots sports, cooperatives key to prosperity: Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday emphasised strengthening grassroots sports culture and expanding cooperative-led development. These two, he said, are essential for building a healthier and more prosperous India.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 and the 72nd All India Cooperative Week celebrations.

Pradhan said the Sansad Khel Mahotsav, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emerged as a platform for identifying and nurturing grassroots sporting talent. “Sambalpur has long been home to passionate athletes who have excelled in football, kabaddi, swimming and athletics,” adding that such competitions will help develop a sporting mindset as India gears up for the 2036 Olympics. He also announced that efforts are underway to modernise local stadiums and upgrade sports infrastructure in the district.