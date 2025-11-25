Three girls flee school hostel in Bamra, rescued from bus stand

SAMBALPUR: Three minors who reportedly went missing from the hostel of Bamra government girls’ high school on Sunday afternoon, were located by police on Monday morning after an extensive overnight search operation.

The students, two from Class IX and one of Class X, were found at Kuchinda bus station at around 8.30 am when they were reportedly preparing to travel out of the district.

Police said the girls left the school hostel at around 3.30 pm on Sunday. Their absence was noticed in the evening during the roll call at around 5 pm. After failing to trace the trio on the campus and nearby areas, hostel authorities alerted their families and filed a missing complaint in Govindpur police station at about 9 pm.

Hostel matron Tanuja Pahule said the girls managed to escape from the rear side of the hostel building. “We searched everywhere but could not find them. We then informed the police and their families,” she said.