Three girls flee school hostel in Bamra, rescued from bus stand

SAMBALPUR: Three minors who reportedly went missing from the hostel of Bamra government girls’ high school on Sunday afternoon, were located by police on Monday morning after an extensive overnight search operation.
The students, two from Class IX and one of Class X, were found at Kuchinda bus station at around 8.30 am when they were reportedly preparing to travel out of the district.
Police said the girls left the school hostel at around 3.30 pm on Sunday. Their absence was noticed in the evening during the roll call at around 5 pm. After failing to trace the trio on the campus and nearby areas, hostel authorities alerted their families and filed a missing complaint in Govindpur police station at about 9 pm.
Hostel matron Tanuja Pahule said the girls managed to escape from the rear side of the hostel building. “We searched everywhere but could not find them. We then informed the police and their families,” she said.
Following the complaint, police teams from Govindpur, Mahulpali and Kuchinda launched a search operation to trace the girls. SDPO Pradeep Kumar Dash said police continued the search throughout the night and scanned CCTV footage from various locations. “Finally, the girls were spotted at Kuchinda bus stand with their bags, ready to board a bus to a far-off destination,” he added.
Police said the Class IX girls are from Kuchinda and Bamra while their senior hailed from Jharsuguda. The trio has been taken into police custody for questioning. They will be handed over to their families after their statements are recorded before a magistrate. They will also be presented before the child welfare committee (CWC).
Govindpur IIC Rajendra Behera said the motive behind their escape is yet to be confirmed. “Initial investigation suggests that the girls were unwilling to live in the hostel and planning to seek employment. Further investigation is underway,” he said. The hostel houses nearly 100 students from Classes VIII to X.