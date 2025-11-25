Unavailability of CAPD fluid for dialysis puts kidney patients at SCB in difficulty

CUTTACK: Unavailability of continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) fluid, essential for dialysis procedure, at SCB medical college and hospital has posed a huge problem for kidney patients undergoing treatment at the facility.

CAPD fluid is a sterile solution containing dextrose that is used in the dialysis procedure to remove waste and excess fluid from the body when kidneys fail. As per sources, it is unavailable at the hospital for the last two months owing to which kidney patients are being forced to reduce their dialysis sessions from thrice a week to just one or two times a week.

The situation has mostly affected chronic patients besides those who belong to poor economic background.