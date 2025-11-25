Unavailability of CAPD fluid for dialysis puts kidney patients at SCB in difficulty

CUTTACK: Unavailability of continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) fluid, essential for dialysis procedure, at SCB medical college and hospital has posed a huge problem for kidney patients undergoing treatment at the facility.
CAPD fluid is a sterile solution containing dextrose that is used in the dialysis procedure to remove waste and excess fluid from the body when kidneys fail. As per sources, it is unavailable at the hospital for the last two months owing to which kidney patients are being forced to reduce their dialysis sessions from thrice a week to just one or two times a week.
The situation has mostly affected chronic patients besides those who belong to poor economic background.
Currently, over 70 patients are undergoing treatment in the nephrology department and are in constant need of CAPD fluid. Absence of the said fluid, which in turn has led to reduction in the number of dialysis sessions, has deteriorated the health condition of many patients.
Some of them had recently written to the SCBMCH superintendent seeking immediate issuance of CAPD fluid for their dialysis procedure. “The hospital is playing with the lives of the kidney patients. The state government should interfere and ensure smooth healthcare delivery system at the facility,” said a patient’s relative.
Meanwhile, hospital sources said SCB has floated a tender for supply of the fluid from the empanelled medicine stores. “After finalisation of the tender, the supply of CAPD fluid will be streamlined,” they said.
SCBMCH superintendent Prof Gautam Satapathy could not be contacted for his comments on the issue.