Year-long celebration for JB’s birth centenary

BHUBANESWAR: A year-long celebration will be organised to mark the birth centenary of former Odisha chief minister and former Assam Governor Janaki Ballav Patnaik, the Janaki Ballav Birth Centenary Committee has announced.

At a meeting to prepare for the celebrations, committee convenor and former PCC president Niranjan Patnaik proposed that it be held from January 3, 2026 to January 3, 2027.

Former minister Bijoy Mohapatra, former MP Bhupinder Singh and former administrator Rabinarayan Senapati suggested publishing a compilation of all the literary works of Patnaik and distributing them in schools, colleges and universities across the state.