‘You are our messiah’: Elderly woman’s praise for CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: A very emotional and heartwarming moment marked the 15th chief minister’s public grievance hearing session on Monday, when an elderly woman went up to CM Mohan Charan Majhi not with a complaint, but to express her gratitude.
“The previous government had deprived many of us from welfare schemes but since you took over, all deserving people have received new ration cards and benefits from the Subhadra scheme. You are not just our chief minister, you are our messiah,” she told Majhi.
‘I have no complaint or grievance. I am here just to express my gratitude to you for helping the poor and needy,’ said Bidyutprava Sarangi, who hails from Jayadev Vihar in the capital city.
In response, Majhi reiterated that his government is dedicated to the service and welfare of the people. “Our government is committed to the welfare of all, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas’ principles. It is our duty to share the joys and sorrows of the people and we are committed to fulfilling that duty,” he said.
The CM resumed his grievance hearing after a gap of more than three months due to various factors including the model code of conduct in force for Nuapada bypoll. This public hearing drew nearly 1,000 registered applicants.
Arriving from Keonjhar, Majhi directly went to the grievance cell and attended to public complaints. He was accompanied by eight ministers. As usual, the chief minister first met 34 differently-abled and critically-ill people waiting outside, gave them a patient hearing and accepted their complaints. He instructed officials to take immediate action. He then heard grievances from registered complainants inside the cell.
Majhi said his government is committed to build a prosperous and developed Odisha and every step taken by it is dedicated to service and welfare of the people of the state.
96% of grievances at CM’s cell resolved
“Our government is a people’s government. We are committed to providing all basic facilities, opportunities and support to the people,” he said.
He said regular grievance redressal programmes are being conducted at the district-level by the collectors. The collectors and SPs have been instructed to resolve complaints locally, so people don’t have to travel to Bhubaneswar.
The chief minister’s office said that 12,371 out of 12,950 complaints have been resolved, accounting for 96 per cent by the end of the last public hearing in August. The remaining 579 complaints are under process.