‘You are our messiah’: Elderly woman’s praise for CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: A very emotional and heartwarming moment marked the 15th chief minister’s public grievance hearing session on Monday, when an elderly woman went up to CM Mohan Charan Majhi not with a complaint, but to express her gratitude.

“The previous government had deprived many of us from welfare schemes but since you took over, all deserving people have received new ration cards and benefits from the Subhadra scheme. You are not just our chief minister, you are our messiah,” she told Majhi.

‘I have no complaint or grievance. I am here just to express my gratitude to you for helping the poor and needy,’ said Bidyutprava Sarangi, who hails from Jayadev Vihar in the capital city.

In response, Majhi reiterated that his government is dedicated to the service and welfare of the people. “Our government is committed to the welfare of all, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas’ principles. It is our duty to share the joys and sorrows of the people and we are committed to fulfilling that duty,” he said.

The CM resumed his grievance hearing after a gap of more than three months due to various factors including the model code of conduct in force for Nuapada bypoll. This public hearing drew nearly 1,000 registered applicants.