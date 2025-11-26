Assault on deaf student: School headmaster, attendant detained

BERHAMPUR: Police on Tuesday detained the headmaster and an attendant of the Helen Keller Red Cross (HKRC) School for the Deaf at Ambapua for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old specially-abled student.

The victim is a Class VIII student of the school. He along with other students was residing in a private mess near the school where the alleged assault took place.

On November 20, the student tried to throw away the cooked food served to him. Attendant Girishraj Rout, who manages the mess, reportedly thrashed the boy mercilessly with a broom and forced him to eat the food.

Some senior students recorded the incident on a mobile phone and uploaded the video on YouTube. Later, the video went viral, drawing the attention of the Chief Minister’s Office. The CMO alerted the department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, which in turn instructed the Ganjam administration to initiate action.

Subsequently, the Ganjam collector directed the Berhampur sub-collector to conduct an inquiry. On November 22, the district social security officer visited the mess and confirmed the incident.