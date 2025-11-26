Chained for two years at home, mentally unstable girl rescued in Paradip

PARADIP: Members of a voluntary organisation on Monday rescued a 20-year-old mentally unstable girl who was chained for the last two years by her mother inside her house in Ward no. 14 of Paradip town.

The girl, Jyoshna Swain, has been shifted to Neelachal Seva Organisation at Kanas in Puri for treatment.

Sources said Jyoshna was staying with her mother Nalini Swain and five younger siblings. Her father Prasanna Swain, who eked out a living by repairing bicycles, died of cardiac arrest two years back. Following his death, the girl, then a Plus Three student of the local college, developed severe mental health issues.