De-addiction centre owner among two held for beating inmate to death

BERHAMPUR: Nimakhandi police in Berhampur on Tuesday arrested two persons including the owner of a de-addiction centre on charges of beating a 25-year-old inmate to death.

The accused are Aswini Kumar Patro (29), the owner of Vikash Foundation De-addiction Centre at Jagadalpur village on the outskirts of Berhampur, and his staffer Anshuman Choudhury (27). The duo allegedly killed Milan Nayak of Radhakanta Sahi in Jagadalpur.

Sources said Milan was addicted to alcohol and used to frequently create disturbance at home in an inebriated condition. Worried over his habit, family members admitted him to the de-addiction centre on November 16.

On November 21 night, authorities of the de-addiction centre informed Milan’s family that the youth was seriously ill and has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Berhampur. Family members immediately reached the MCH and found Milan dead. They reportedly spotted injury marks on the youth’s legs and hands.

The next day, Milan’s mother Saibani Nayak filed an FIR in Nimakhandi police station alleging that her son was beaten to death by the staff of the de-addiction centre. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 103 (1) and 3 (5) of BNS and started investigation.