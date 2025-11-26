Medical shops in Odisha raided over illegal sale of MTP kits

BHUBANESWAR: The Drugs Control Administration has launched an intensified statewide enforcement drive to curb the illegal sale of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits.

Sources said coordinated raids are being conducted across all districts by assistant drugs controllers and drugs inspectors.

The enforcement teams are checking unauthorised sale of MTP kits, absence of pharmacists, non-maintenance of prescription records, illegal stocking of schedule drugs and other violations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

As part of this statewide crackdown, more than 150 medicine stores have been raided in the last two days and several shops have been temporarily closed for serious violations. Seizures have been made wherever illegal MTP kits and unlicensed prescription medicines were detected.