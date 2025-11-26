Odisha’s first community-managed homestays opens in Debrigarh sanctuary

SAMBALPUR: Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary on Tuesday launched a rustic community-managed homestay facility in Dhodrokusum, marking another first-of-its-kind ecotourism initiative in Odisha.

Located at the foothills of Debrigarh and overlooking the scenic Hirakud wetland, the new facility features five mud-and-clay homestay rooms run entirely by three local forest-dependent families.

The initiative is aimed to create sustainable livelihood opportunities while turning villagers into key custodians of wildlife and habitat conservation in one of the state’s most sensitive ecological landscapes.

All five homestay units have been built using traditional materials such as natural clay, mud, cow dung, husk and earthen tiles, and are equipped with modern furnishings, attached bathrooms, water and power backup, a children’s play area, and an outdoor fireplace. Every article inside the rooms, from decor to utility items, has been handcrafted by local artisans with a distinctive Sambalpuri touch.

The rooms are jointly managed by three households. Laxmi Guru, a widow supporting her daughter and mother-in-law, runs two rooms under ‘Laxmi Homestay’ while Rebati Bhue, who is supporting her bedridden husband and two daughters through manual labour, manages one room. Similarly, Sujata Bhoi, who previously ran a small shop, has converted two rooms of her house to create ‘Sujata Homestay’.

On the first day, the homestay units recorded three bookings. Visitors booking through ecotourodisha.com will receive inclusive stay-and-food packages.