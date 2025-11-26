Odisha’s first community-managed homestays opens in Debrigarh sanctuary

SAMBALPUR: Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary on Tuesday launched a rustic community-managed homestay facility in Dhodrokusum, marking another first-of-its-kind ecotourism initiative in Odisha.
Located at the foothills of Debrigarh and overlooking the scenic Hirakud wetland, the new facility features five mud-and-clay homestay rooms run entirely by three local forest-dependent families.
The initiative is aimed to create sustainable livelihood opportunities while turning villagers into key custodians of wildlife and habitat conservation in one of the state’s most sensitive ecological landscapes.
All five homestay units have been built using traditional materials such as natural clay, mud, cow dung, husk and earthen tiles, and are equipped with modern furnishings, attached bathrooms, water and power backup, a children’s play area, and an outdoor fireplace. Every article inside the rooms, from decor to utility items, has been handcrafted by local artisans with a distinctive Sambalpuri touch.
The rooms are jointly managed by three households. Laxmi Guru, a widow supporting her daughter and mother-in-law, runs two rooms under ‘Laxmi Homestay’ while Rebati Bhue, who is supporting her bedridden husband and two daughters through manual labour, manages one room. Similarly, Sujata Bhoi, who previously ran a small shop, has converted two rooms of her house to create ‘Sujata Homestay’.
On the first day, the homestay units recorded three bookings. Visitors booking through ecotourodisha.com will receive inclusive stay-and-food packages.
The revenue-sharing model follows the Debrigarh ecotourism pattern where 35 per cent of the earnings go towards the homestay owner’s wages, 25 per cent is for recurring expenses, 10 per cent each for village development and infrastructure, and 20 per cent for the PCCF (Wildlife) Corpus Fund earmarked for training, capacity building and exposure visits for local communities. The homestay cluster was developed using `16 lakh pooled from the Ecotourism Development Committee’s share.
The Dhodrokusum community, which has already transformed itself into a ‘Green Village’ since 2023 with zero plastic, 100 per cent toilet use, dustbins in every household and universal LPG adoption, is deeply integrated into Debrigarh’s conservation efforts. Many villagers work as mahouts, enforcement staff or ecotourism support teams, ensuring that visitor safety and hospitality standards are well maintained.
Calling it a sustained grassroots action for driving conversation through community partnership, Hirakud Wildlife DFO Anshu Pragyan Das said, “The sustainable homestay facility at Dhodrokusum is a model that combines wildlife conservation with local culture and tradition. This is a well-thought conservation intervention in an area where communities navigate human-animal conflicts everyday.”
Since the local economy and wildlife conservation are directly proportional, homestays located within the co-existence and eco-sensitive zones of Debrigarh will not only strengthen rural livelihoods in the long run but also educate more people about nature and wildlife while showcasing the state’s natural heritage, she added.