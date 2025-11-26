Odisha’s tiger count rises, 32 spotted in STR cameras

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s big cat numbers seem to be on a rise with 32 unique individual tigers being camera trapped in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) this year.

PCCF (wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha told mediapersons on Tuesday that Similipal has recorded a rise in its tiger count since the previous AITE exercise in 2022 in which the tiger population in the state was pegged at 20.

Following AITE 2022, the Odisha government had carried out its own tiger estimation in 2023-24 which had put the state’s tiger count at 30 including 27 in STR.

“However, the camera trap exercise carried out subsequently has recorded 32 unique individual tigers in Similipal alone,” Jha said.

Sharing more details in this regard with TNIE, a wildlife wing official said the STR management had carried out the camera trap exercise between December 2024 and January 2025 during which 32 unique individual tigers of age above one year were recorded in the reserve.

“The figure includes 19 melanistic and 13 normal tigers. Around 600 camera traps were used in the exercise in which we also found presence of at least nine cubs,” the officer said.