PIL misuse: Orissa HC slams petitioner, slaps Rs two lakh fine

CUTTACK: In a strongly worded order, the Orissa High Court dismissed a PIL for misusing the avenue and slapped a Rs 2 lakh fine on the petitioner.

The division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman observed that it was “a classic example of misuse and abuse of the PIL not only by suppressing the material facts but also adopting such circuitous route to achieve the goal which was denied at an earlier point of time”.

Finding no public interest involved, bench imposed the fine with a direction for the money to be deposited with the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) within three weeks. The amount, the court directed, shall be used for providing better facilities and amenities in different juvenile homes, run by the government or NGOs.

The petitioner Pabitra Parida, proprietor of a Cuttack-based private company, had sought a court-monitored techno-financial audit into alleged corruption by an engineer of the mechanical division at Hirakud. The allegations were based entirely on purported “credible information” provided by a proprietor of a steel and fabrication unit, who claimed that the engineer had indulged in massive corruption and misappropriation of public funds.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Soubhagya Swain projected the petitioner as a whistle-blower against massive corruption prevalent in the mechanical division at Hirakud. However, the state government, represented by additional government advocate Debashis Tripathy, placed records showing that the allegations originated from the same proprietor, who had already approached the competent authorities with identical complaints.