Pradhan calls for renewed efforts to turn Odisha into a developed state

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday joined the ‘Ekta Padayatra’ to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, calling for renewed commitment towards a clean, healthy, self-reliant and progressive Odisha.

The march began from the Reserve Police Ground and culminated at the Women’s College square, witnessing enthusiastic participation from students, youths and local organisations.

Addressing a public meeting later, Pradhan said, “Odisha would complete 100 years of its formation as a linguistic state in 2036. Similarly, India will complete a century of its Independence in 2047.

Our ancestors fought for ‘Swaraj’, but today our responsibility is to fight for ‘Samruddhi’. The next 10 to 22 years are crucial. We must move forward step by step towards a developed Sambalpur, developed Odisha and developed India.”

The union minister further said people must also remain conscious of their duty towards building the state’s future. Urging people to transform Sambalpur into a cleaner and healthier city inspired by Gandhian values, he said,