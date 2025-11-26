Researchers of NIT-R find long pepper compound that kills colon cancer cells

ROURKELA: A multi-institutional team led by the researchers of the National Institute of Technology- Rourkela (NIT-R) has identified a natural compound in long pepper called ‘Piperlongumine’ which selectively kills colon cancer cells without harming the healthy ones.

The research finding promises to be low-dose and a cost-effective alternate for the expensive and painful chemotherapy procedure.

Further investigation on use of ‘Piperlongumine’ alongside chemotherapeutic drugs such as Oxaliplatin is underway for treating advanced and chemo-resistant colorectal cancer.

As per the WHO’s 2022 report, nearly 1.9 million new colon cases were detected and the disease claims around 9,00,000 patients globally. The research finding, published in the journal BioFactors, brings hope.

Conventional treatments such as chemotherapy are painful and have long-lasting side effects. Another added complication in cancer treatment process is development of resistance in cancerous cells to chemotherapy agents.

The researchers claimed that various international cancer research studies have examined natural molecules’ activity towards a variety of cancers but their impact on colorectal cancer has not been thoroughly explored.

The NIT-R research team checked the viability of colon cancer cells after treatment with ‘Piperlongumine’ through MTT assay and reported significant cancer cell death. They validated these results of cell death using multiple assays including apoptotic induction, nuclear damage and mitochondrial dysfunction. It was also found that ‘Piperlongumine’ increases oxidative stress inside colon cancer cells causing them to self-destruct, while normal cells managing the oxidative stress remain unaffected.