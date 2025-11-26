Singh Deo lays stone for new OAIC building

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the new head office building of Odisha Agro Industries Corporation (OAIC) at Satya Nagar here.

Singh Deo said the new office of OAIC will serve as a central hub for stakeholder engagement, progressive programmes and strategic development aligned with government schemes.

The building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 83.77 crore in 1.46 acre land with a built-up area of over 16,500 sq mtr. It will be a five-storey building with two main blocks constructed on the architectural lines of Krushi Bhawan.