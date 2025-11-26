Woman sets herself on fire after fight with husband

MALKANGIRI: A woman reportedly set herself ablaze after an argument with her husband at Reclamation Colony in Malkangiri town on Tuesday.

Police said the woman, Madhuri Kachim, sustained nearly 70 per cent burns in the incident. Her husband and brother-in-law also sustained injuries while trying to save her.

Sources said on the day, Madhuri’s husband Narendra Kachim had gone out for some work. When he returned home, the woman questioned him about his whereabouts and why his phone was unreachable. A heated argument broke out between the couple following which Madhuri in a fit of rage set herself on fire by using kerosene.

Narendra and his elder brother Abhiram Kachim managed to douse the fire but by then, Madhuri had already sustained serious burns. The two men also suffered injuries in the incident.

The woman along with her husband and brother-in-law have been admitted to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital. Doctors said Madhuri suffered about 70 per cent burns but is stable.

Police have launched an inquiry to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.