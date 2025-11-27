16-year-old dies in CHC, kin cry medical neglect

JAJPUR: Tension flared up in Binjharpur community health centre on Wednesday after a 16-year-old boy allegedly died due to administration of wrong injection by the hospital staff.

The deceased was identified as Satyanarayan Mallik of Rautara village under Binjharpur block. Sources said Satyanarayan complained of nausea and vomiting on Tuesday. As his condition deteriorated, his family rushed him to the local CHC for treatment late in the night.

The attending doctor reportedly prescribed two injections, which were administered to the teenager by the nursing staff. Soon after, the boy’s condition worsened and despite medical intervention, he died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Following the incident, Satyanarayan’s family members staged protest on the hospital premises claiming that the boy died due to medical negligence. On being informed, police reached the spot and assured the agitators of a fair investigation. Subsequently, the protest was called off. Acting on a complaint filed by the boy’s father, police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem.