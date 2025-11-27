Apartment manager held for balcony collapse that killed three in Manisahu Chhak

CUTTACK: Weeks after the balcony of an old apartment collapsed in Manisahu Chhak locality claiming three lives of a family, police have arrested the apartment manager for allegedly constructing the structure in violation of the approved building plan.

The accused, Maiuddin Khan was arrested on Tuesday. As per police, Khan had received the power of attorney from the original owner and was managing the apartment. He had, however, constructed the building by allegedly violating the plan approved by CDA.

While CDA had approved to construct a G+2 building, Khan had constructed a G+5 building in its place. This apart, though the apartment required maintenance and repair, he did not carry out the necessary work, said police.