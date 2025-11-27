BJD attacks BJP on law and order, exam scam, communal tension ahead of Assembly winter session

BHUBANESWAR : With the winter session of the Assembly beginning on Thursday, the Opposition BJD has trained its guns to attack the BJP government on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, the exam scam and the communal tension which marred the Durga Puja celebrations in Cuttack recently.

Chairing the BJD legislature party meeting at Sankha Bhawan here, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik launched a scathing attack on the Mohan Majhi government for the rising atrocities on women with special reference to sexual assault on patients in government hospitals.

Addressing the meeting, Naveen remarked that law and order had collapsed in the state. “Women do not feel safe under the BJP government. The recent incidents of violence against women, starting from Keonjhar to Khurda, Baghmari and SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack, are extremely painful. Such sensitive incidents expose the government’s incompetence,” he said.

The BJD president was referring to the sexual assault on a differently-abled minor girl in Banspal area under Keonjhar Sadar police limits, the missing minor girl from Baghmari area who was found in a critical condition a day later at the Khurda district headquarters hospital and the alleged molestation of a female patient at SCBMCH. “Such incidents expose the state government’s incompetence,” Naveen said.

Expressing anguish over the rising communal tension in the state, Naveen said the situation has deteriorated over the last 18 months. The recent riots during Durga Puja in Cuttack have brought shame to Odisha, he added.

Describing the BJP government as anti-farmer, anti-women and anti-youth, Naveen said that since coming to power, it has failed to conduct even a single job recruitment examination in a transparent manner, causing frustration among the youth. “The government will have to answer on these issues faced by the people,” he added.