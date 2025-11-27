BMC to issue notices to hospitals, offices for adequate parking as no-parking zones expanded

BHUBANESWAR : The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will issue notices to hospitals, large commercial complexes and offices to create adequate parking space on their premises.

Speaking to mediapersons after a corporation meeting on Wednesday, mayor Sulochana Das said the civic body will work in coordination with the Commissionerate Police to identify public spaces around the stretches designated as no-parking zones for smooth implementation of the move.

She said BMC will take up the matter of no-parking zones along major stretches in the city with the government to ensure that the move is implemented after adequate spaces are identified around them.

“The move designating key stretches as no-parking zones is well oriented and intended at curbing traffic jam. However, the same should have been done after identifying adequate pubic space for parking to prevent inconvenience to the denizens.

The same concern was raised by many corporators in today’s meeting for which we have decided to take it up with the government and also work with the Commissionerate Police to identify public spaces that can be used as parking lots,” Das said.