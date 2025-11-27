BMC to issue notices to hospitals, offices for adequate parking as no-parking zones expanded

BHUBANESWAR : The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will issue notices to hospitals, large commercial complexes and offices to create adequate parking space on their premises.
Speaking to mediapersons after a corporation meeting on Wednesday, mayor Sulochana Das said the civic body will work in coordination with the Commissionerate Police to identify public spaces around the stretches designated as no-parking zones for smooth implementation of the move.
She said BMC will take up the matter of no-parking zones along major stretches in the city with the government to ensure that the move is implemented after adequate spaces are identified around them.
“The move designating key stretches as no-parking zones is well oriented and intended at curbing traffic jam. However, the same should have been done after identifying adequate pubic space for parking to prevent inconvenience to the denizens.
The same concern was raised by many corporators in today’s meeting for which we have decided to take it up with the government and also work with the Commissionerate Police to identify public spaces that can be used as parking lots,” Das said.
She said the civic body has also noticed that some commercial units, hospitals and restaurants have been operating without making sufficient parking provision.
“In one of the hospitals, people are being forced to park vehicles along the road as priority is being given to parking of staff vehicles. A decision has been taken to issue notice to such hospitals as well as organisations creating nuisance, asking them to have their own parking system. Large hospitals will be directed to create multi-level car parking facility on their premises to prevent vehicle parking on road,” the mayor informed.
She further added that steps will be taken to expedite the work of a multi-level car parking unit at Unit-VI, where the project is lying incomplete for a long time.