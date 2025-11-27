Crackdown on illegal sand mining: 46 hyvas, three excavators seized; six arrested

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a major crackdown on illegal sand mining, 46 hyvas and three chain-mounted excavators were seized during a raid on Kilipal quarry under Tirtol tehsil here on Tuesday midnight.

The raid, carried out by a joint enforcement team led by DIG, Central Range Satyajit Nayak, also led to arrest of six persons. Police said unauthorised extraction of sand was being carried out at the quarry in violation of the OMMC Rules, 2023, causing a financial loss of around Rs 15.28 crore to the state exchequer.

Addressing mediapersons, DIG Nayak said spread over 13 acre, Kilipal sand quarry has been leased to one Saroj Mohanty for five years from July 2024. During the raid, it was found that the lessee was operating far beyond the approved 13-acre lease boundary. Machines were deployed to excavate sand in unauthorised zones.

The quarry is permitted to lift 15,150 cubic metre of sand annually, which translates to 73 cubic metre per day for 210 working days. However, during inspection, around 50 hyvas were found operating daily, lifting an estimated 750 cubic metre of sand per day, said Nayak.

The lessee has paid Rs 46,20,700 to the state government in 2025-26 financial year. However, due to illegal sand mining, he was generating an estimated net revenue of Rs 7,50,000 per day, which amounts to Rs 15.75 crore annually. The undeclared profit of approximately Rs 15,28,79,300 was a substantial financial loss to the state exchequer, informed the DIG.

Besides, the illegal and excessive excavation led to significant environmental damage including disturbance of the river basin, alteration of natural water flow and increased erosion risk, water turbidity and pollution, he added.

Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal said an inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the involvement of mining officials in the illegal practice.

Sonal, SP Ankit Kumar Verma and other officials also took part in the raid.