Demand to evict West Bengal vendors after ouster of Odia traders from Digha

BALASORE: Tension prevailed in Chandaneswar town of Balasore’s Bhograi block after locals reportedly asked shopkeepers from West Bengal to vacate the area in retaliation against the eviction of around 150 Odia traders from Digha district of the neighbouring state.

The locals have reportedly issued a three-day ultimatum to shopkeepers from West Bengal, asking them to shut down their establishments and leave. On the day, a memorandum was submitted to the IICs of Udaipur-Talasari Marine and Bhograi police stations besides the local tehsildar demanding removal of business establishments run by traders from West Bengal on government land and in unauthorised spaces.

Sources said several residents of Balasore earned their livelihood by running small businesses in Digha. Recently, some people there demanded eviction of Odia traders doing business in Digha.

Subsequently, the West Bengal administration carried out an eviction drive and around 150 traders from Bhograi were forced to return home on November 24.

Locals argued that if Odia traders are being removed from Digha, then shopkeepers from Bengal would not be allowed to continue their business in Odisha. Several Bengali shopkeepers in the Chandaneswar region have reportedly been asked to close their shops and return to their state.

Sources said the evicted Odia traders had taken up the issue with a few social organisations of Bhograi. Members of these outfits tried to hold talks with the Digha administration to resolve the dispute. However, the Digha officials reportedly did not cooperate. Following this, the Odia shopkeepers demanded that the local administration take similar action against traders from West Bengal in Chandaneswar, said social worker Dillip Kamila.

Additional district magistrate of Balasore Sudhakar Nayak said the administration is looking into the matter. Necessary action would be taken to address the situation.