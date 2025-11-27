Dy CM Singh Deo flags off Land Resource Inventory Yatra, farmers to benefit

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Wednesday flagged off the Land Resource Inventory (LRI) Yatra from Krushi Bhavan to create awareness among farmers and enabling them to make informed decisions on crop selection, fertiliser management, soil conservation measures and suitable water conservation practices.

Under the Rejuvenating Watersheds for Agricultural Resilience through Innovative Development (REWARD), a World Bank-aided pilot project, the LRI Yatra will be launched across various gram panchayats in five districts of Nayagarh, Koraput, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal and Deogarh.

The LRI Yatra, through designated LRI vans, will visit these districts and continue for one month.

Addressing the gathering, Singh Deo said, by using LRI card, farmers can understand land suitability, appropriate crops, soil-related issues and recommended treatments. The card will help them by providing information about physical and chemical properties of land, enabling them to make informed decisions on crop selection, fertiliser management, soil conservation measures and suitable water conservation practices.