Home guard strangles woman for insisting on marriage, held

DEOGARH: Police on Wednesday arrested a home guard for allegedly murdering a 32-year-old woman whose body was found in a forest in Laimura area here four days ago.

The accused is 43-year old Srikara Sunani, a home guard posted in Laimura police station. He was reportedly in a relationship with the victim, identified as Pratima Majhi.

Police said the crime took place on November 21 night and Pratima’s body was recovered the next day. After receiving a complaint from the woman’s father Kesan Majhi, police registered a case and launched investigation. During probe, involvement of Srikara, a resident of Kadalimunda village, came to light.

The accused was subsequently detained and questioned. During interrogation, Srikara confessed to strangling Pratima and revealed crucial details of the crime.

Police sources said Pratima had married Lalindra Kishan of Durijangal village around six years ago. However, she was staying at her parental home in Laimujra village for the past several years due to marital discord. During this period, she came in contact with Srikara, a widower with three children, and entered into a relationship with him.

The accused had reportedly promised to marry her. However, their relationship soured after Srikara secretly remarried five months ago, leading to frequent disputes and threats from Pratima.

Addressing mediapersons, Deogarh SP Anil Kumar Mishra said on November 21 night, the accused called Pratima to a nearby forest where the duo consumed alcohol. When Pratima reportedly insisted on marrying him, Srikara strangled her to death. He later dumped her body in Kukurdhuda forest and fled.

Mishra said the scientific team later examined call records which confirmed the accused’s presence with the victim when the crime was committed. The accused was arrested and sent to the hospital for medical examination. He was later produced in court, the SP added.