NHAI invites fresh bids for 160-km Odisha coastal highway, third attempt after earlier cancellations

BHUBANESWAR : The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited fresh bids to develop the first phase of 160.18 km of Odisha coastal highway project at Rs 4,961.6 crore.

This is for the third time that the NHAI has floated tenders for the ambitious project to be built on hybrid annuity mode (HAM). Tenders invited twice in the last two years were cancelled due to administrative issues.

As decided by the Centre, the 346-km greenfield highway from Rameshwar in Odisha’s Khurda district to West Bengal’s Digha will be developed in two phases. While the section from Rameshwar to Paradip (160.18 km) has been approved by the public private partnership appraisal committee (PPPAC) of the Ministry of Finance, the detailed project report (DPR) is underway for the remaining portion from Paradip to Digha (185.82 km).

The two packages for which fresh tenders have been issued include four-lane access control carriageway from Rameshwar to Konark (79.4 km) and two-lane with paved shoulders from Konark to Paradip (80.78 km).

As per the tender documents (accessed by TNIE), the estimated construction cost of the stretch from Rameshwar to Konark and Konark to Paradip has been pegged at Rs 3,320.89 crore and Rs 1,640.71 crore, respectively. The expected completion time for both the packages is 2.5 years. The bidders have been asked to submit their bids online on or before January 14, 2026.