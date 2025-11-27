Odia rapper Abhinav Singh’s wife arrested for allegedly abetting his suicide in Bangalore

CUTTACK: Months after Odia rapper Abhinav Singh died by suicide at his rented apartment in Bangalore, police have arrested his wife for allegedly driving him to take the extreme step.

The accused, Utkal Deepika Rout was apprehended on Saturday, police said. A popular Odia rapper, Singh had moved to Bangalore in February where he was employed as an automation testing engineer with a private company. He, however, committed suicide a week later. After his death, Singh’s father had lodged a complaint accusing his daughter-in-law of mentally harassing and torturing his son.

“The allegations were thoroughly examined and basing on the evidence gathered during the nine and a half months of investigation, 32-year-old Utkal Deepika Rout was arrested for abatement of her husband’s suicide and produced in court,” said a senior police officer.

A native of Cuttack city, Singh had become popular through his YouTube channel and production house named ‘Urban Loafer’ that promoted local hip-hop talent and supported emerging artistes.