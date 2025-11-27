Odisha: Man, four associates held for allegedly strangling youth over suspected affair with his wife

BHUBANESWAR : Police on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man along with his four associates for allegedly strangulating a youth over suspicion of an affair with his wife.

The accused have been identified as Bahadula Bandra and his associates Lala Pingua (26), Pitambar Kankel (22), Naba Tiria (25) and Gultu Hemram (19), all residents of Godibari village in Chandaka

The deceased, Satrughna Birua (20) was a native of Badachana in Jajpur district. He stayed at Bhola village in Chandaka where he worked with a local tent vendor. After recovering his body on Monday, Chandaka police initially registered an unnatural death case. However, further investigation revealed that he had allegedly been strangulated to death late in the night.

Addressing the mediapersons, police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said no bullet or cut injuries were found on Birua’s body but his postmortem report revealed that he was strangulated and killed. Subsequently, Bandra and the four others were apprehended, he added.

As per police, Bandra had planned to murder Birua over suspicion that he was having an illicit affair with his wife. Accordingly, he and his associates executed the crime, they added.