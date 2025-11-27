Orissa HC directs state govt to pay Rs 20L in 2017 custodial death case

CUTTACK: In a significant ruling on Tuesday, the Orissa High Court directed the state government to pay Rs 20 lakh as compensation to Sabita Nishank (62), widow of a panchayat executive officer who died in jail custody in January 2017.

The single judge bench of Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy held that the death resulted from negligence on the part of jail authorities who failed to provide timely and adequate medical treatment.

Concluding that the petitioner was entitled to compensation for the custodial death, the HC ordered the state to pay Rs 20 lakh. “This court accordingly directs opp party no 1 to release the aforesaid compensation amount in favour of the petitioner within a period of 6 (six) weeks,” Justice Satapathy said.

Justice Satapathy further observed that “by the time direction was issued to shift the UTP for better treatment, his health condition had already deteriorated”. The court held that since the prisoner was in custody since September 20, 2016, and his health condition declined fatally while under state care, the claim of negligence stood established.