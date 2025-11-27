President Murmu to address Odisha Assembly, first sitting President to speak from Speaker’s podium

BHUBANESWAR : History awaits the Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA) as President Droupadi Murmu is all set to address the first day of the winter session of the House, commencing from Thursday.

This will be the first time a sitting President of India will speak to the legislators from the podium of the Speaker, making it a momentous occasion.

President Murmu is scheduled to arrive at Bhubaneswar at 2 pm and will directly proceed to Raj Bhawan, where she will inaugurate the new Kalinga Atithi Nivas and attend a luncheon hosted at the venue.

She will arrive at the Assembly at 4:20 pm and address the House at 4:30 pm. The President will spend nearly 1 hour and 10 minutes in the Assembly until 5:30 pm, during which she is expected to visit Room No 11, the chamber she was allotted during her tenure as minister of state for Commerce and Transport from March 6, 2000, to August 6, 2002, and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development from August 6, 2002, to May 16, 2004, in the BJD-BJP coalition government.

The Vidhan Sabha has been spruced up for the President’s visit and the room where she worked as a minister has been renovated. Sources in the Assembly said that she will spend some time in the room and meet the staff who worked in her office.