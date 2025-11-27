Private jetty built at Chilika flouted norms, NGT told

CUTTACK: An affidavit filed by Khurda collector before National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s east zone bench in Kolkata has confirmed that a concrete jetty was constructed by a private company on the banks of Chilika lagoon in violation of norms.

It also noted that the private firm was asked to submit a compliance report within 15 days but the same not yet been received.

Khurda collector Amrit Ruturaj, submitted the affidavit on Tuesday before the NGT over allegations of illegal construction of the concrete jetty by the private company at Garadwar. The tribunal had issued a notice to the collector on August 1, following a petition by the Maa Kalijaee Motor Boat Workers Union.

According to the affidavit, the district magistrate issued a formal notice to the private company on September 11 directing demolition of all excess construction and prohibiting operational activities at the site until State Wetland Authority (SWA) approval was obtained. The company was also instructed to submit a compliance report within 15 days. However, the affidavit noted that no compliance has been received so far.

The matter came up before the bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, judicial member and Prashant Gargava, expert member on Wednesday. The bench took on record the collector’s affidavit and posted the matter to February 4 for further consideration.

The petitioner union represented by advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Paddhy had alleged that the private company constructed the concrete jetty in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and without mandatory clearances.