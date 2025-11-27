Science and technology key to India’s global rise, says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Science and technology have a bigger role to play in making India a global power, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday.

Addressing the SAITED-2025 event at Sai International School here, the chief minister stressed the importance of science and technology for development of civilisation.

“If India is to become a global power, our students must gain proficiency in science and technology as they are the ones who will be the builders of a prosperous Odisha and a developed India,” he said.

Majhi further added that students from both government and private schools in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar participated in the programme, which will help develop their creative talent in science.

“To promote science and research, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a Research and Development fund of Rs 1 lakh crore. This will strengthen our research sector, inspire students of our country to take greater interest in research and help them achieve new milestones in science and technology,” he said.

The CM further called astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla an inspiration for all. “Indian scientists have played a significant role in the development of modern technology. It is very important for us and our children to be aware of this.

Indians possess some of the best intellect and talent in the entire world,” he said. Sai International Education Group chairperson Silpi Sahoo said, “SAITED is more than a fest. It is a platform where thousands of young learners come together to celebrate science, creativity and imagination.”