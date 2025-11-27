Two siblings among three held for attack on tehsildar, staff

BARIPADA: Betnoti police in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday arrested three persons including two siblings on charges of assaulting the local tehsildar and two of his staff for seizing a sand-laden tractor.

The accused are Prasant Ganna (34), his brother Susanta Ganna (30) of Bartana village in Badasahi and Majhal Hussen (40) of Sundagadi under Baripada Town police limits. The accused trio reportedly attacked Betnoti tehsildar Chandrajit Behera, his driver Ranjan Biswal and supervisor Satyabrata Nayak on Tuesday.

Police said the tehsildar came across a sand-laden tractor near Betnoti JMFC court and asked its driver to show necessary documents for transporting the minor mineral. However, the tractor driver failed to produce any valid document following which the vehicle was seized and handed over to Betnoti police.

Later in the evening, the tehsildar along with with his supervisor was on way for some work when a group of 15 people including the accused trio intercepted his car at Tulashichoura chowk. Without any provocation, the miscreants reportedly attacked Behera, his driver Biswal and the supervisor. Threatening the tehsildar of dire consequences, they asked him to stop taking action against the illegal sand mining.

Biswal and Nayak sustained injuries in the attack. On being informed, Betnoti police rushed to the spot and rescued the tehsildar and the injured duo. Subsequently, Behera lodged a complaint in connection with the incident basing on which police registered a case and launched a probe.

Betnoti SDPO Minati Biswal said during investigation, police ascertained the involvement of the three accused in the incident. The trio was taken into police custody for questioning. On Wednesday, they were arrested and produced in court. Efforts are underway to identify and nab the other accused involved in the case, she added.