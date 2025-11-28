32 HYVA trucks with illegally-mined sand seized in Balasore; seven detained

BALASORE: The Balasore administration seized 32 hyva trucks for transporting sand illegally from Subarnarekha riverbed and nearby areas in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The operation was carried out by a joint enforcement team led by district collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas along with SP Pratyush Diwakar, sub-collector Shiv Malviya, Jaleswar tehsildar Satyajit Mohanty and other officials. The team found multiple trucks engaged in illegal lifting of sand from Subarnarekha riverbed.

The officials also intercepted several vehicles on way to locations where large sand stockpiles had been created for illegal sale. Some trucks were reportedly headed outside the district to supply sand to buyers.

The collector said the raid was conducted following credible intelligence about rampant illegal excavation of sand in Jaleswar and Chalanti areas. He said the seized vehicles and sand have been handed over to the Mining department and police for legal proceedings.

The Mining department has been directed to measure the seized sand and initiate action against the vehicle owners. The collector has also instructed officials to immediately auction the confiscated sand.

SP Diwakar said seven persons, including four truck drivers, have been detained by Jaleswar police. Verification is underway to identify the illegally mined sand following which appropriate legal action will be taken, he added.

Residents of Jaleswar and Chalanti claimed they had repeatedly opposed the unauthorised activities but were threatened by the sand mafia. Despite being aware of the situation, local officials ignored the illegal sand mining for months, they alleged.